03 May 2022

Star weaving workshop in Birr Theatre and Arts Centre

03 May 2022 8:09 PM

ON Saturday May 7th, there will be a star weaving workshop in Birr Theatre and Arts Centre, as part of the One Million Stars Ireland project.

One Million Stars Ireland is part of the global One Billion Stars project, founded in Australia in 2012 by artist Maryann Talia Pau after the rape and murder of an Irish woman living in Melbourne. The project was brought to Ireland by Art Therapist Siobhan McQuillan and Amber Women’s Refuge.

​Starting at 2pm, this workshop will not only raise awareness, but also raise funds for Ballyboy Comhaltas. Music was a huge part of Ashling Murphy’s life, both playing and teaching. Funds raised through this event will assist Ballyboy Comhaltas in purchasing more instruments for their music bank – an initiative that ensures access to musical instruments for all children.

There’s no need to book, just turn up and try your hand at this beautiful and meaningful craft. Feel free to share this email with colleagues and friends.

For more information visit https://www.birrtheatre.com/onemillionstars

