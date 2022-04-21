Who are the guests on Friday night's Late Late Show? Here's the line-up

An internationally renowned DJ, a pop hopeful and a comedian are just some of the guests lined up for Friday night's Late Late Show.

The hosts of their ground-breaking podcast, Cork men, Timmy Long and James Leonard, otherwise known as The Two Norries will join Ryan Tubridy to share their personal stories of addiction and recovery, and what inspired them to start a podcast together.

Internationally renowned DJ and former top BBC Radio host Annie Macmanus aka Annie Mac will talk about bringing clubbing back to life after two years of empty dancefloors, her new career as an author, and how the disappointment of not getting her first choice in the Leaving Cert was a blessing in disguise.

Ahead of her support slot with her mentor Ed Sheeran in Croke Park this weekend in front of tens of thousands of music fans, new pop hopeful Maisie Peters performs her single 'Psycho' live in studio.

Westmeath comedian Alison Spittle will be live in studio with Ryan to talk about the very unexpected inspiration behind her new show, why the English sausage is "a thing of horror", and her experience of hosting "the most 2022 hen party ever".

Queen of ventriloquism Nina Conti will be surprising members of The Late Late Show audience with her hilarious match-making skills.

Plus, Ryan will be joined by the cast of the musical Girl from the North Country, based on the music of Bob Dylan, who are also in studio for a live performance of a Dylan classic. The hit Broadway musical by Conor McPherson comes to Dublin's Olympia Theatre this June.

This plus more will feature on The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, April 22nd at 9:35 pm