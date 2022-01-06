It's back! Guest line-up revealed for the first Late Late Show of 2022

The Late Late Show and host Ryan Tubridy return to screens this Friday night for the first show of 2022 with a stellar guest line-up.
Charlie Bird with his army of volunteer climbers, Leitrim's Seamus O’Rourke, comedian Jason Byrne, and Bosco are among the guests for this week's show.
RTÉ stalwart Charlie Bird has been candid about his recent Motor Neuron Disease diagnosis, and tomorrow evening, Charlie will be back in studio with a cast of willing volunteers to launch the inaugural "Climb with Charlie" event. Charlie, along with Vicky Phelan, hopes to inspire thousands of Irish people to climb Croagh Patrick and other peaks around the country (and across the world!) on April 2nd next.
Details about how you can get ready for the challenge in the twelve weeks between now and then and how to register for the Croagh Patrick event. We'll hear from Charlie, Vicky, Mary McAleese, Davy Fitzgerald, Baz Ashmawy, Joanna Donnelly, Dr Harry Barry, Dermot Bannon, Karl Henry and many, many more who are throwing their full support behind the epic climb.
Leitrim actor and writer Seamus O'Rourke, beloved by Late Late Show audiences, will be giving us his inimitable take on "new year, new you", while comedian Jason Byrne will be giving us all a laugh through his trials and tribulations of the last year.
The magnificent music of the Beatles will be showcased with stunning performances by Niamh Farrell and Somebody's Child.
And we may even get to have a look inside Bosco's box...All will be revealed!
The first #LateLate of 2022 looks like this— The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) January 6, 2022
The INCREDIBLE @charliebird49 joins Ryan with a cast of volunteers including @PhelanVicky & @bazashmawy to launch #ClimbwithCharlie@seamus_orourke @thejasonbyrne @niamhsandwich & @SomebodysChild1
Oh! &..@boscosbox pic.twitter.com/NHRo3294po
Catch The Late Late Show on Friday night at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.
Vincent Devine (extreme left), with Vicky Phelan, Alicia and David Brennan, and Billy Keane at the launch in Mooncoin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.