Auctioneer pays tribute to well known colleague

At GVM Bullock Mart, Auctioneer Tom Cox, of GVM Tullamore, paid tribute to well known auctioneer Pat Devane who died last Thursday.

A native of Tuam, Co. Galway, Pat conducted numerous livestock sales over his career especially in County Galway and in his hometown of Tuam.

He also sold with GVM Tullamore for over 30 years. In his early years he sold in Headford Marts, Maam Cross Marts and Tuam Marts.

He will be sadly missed by his family and the farming community.