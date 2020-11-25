First hour free parking in Tullamore from December 1st

TULLAMORE Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr. Danny Owens has urged people to stay local, shop local and click local.

“Even in extraordinary times, we can all make a difference,” he told the Tullamore Tribune this week.

“Offaly County Council is preparing to welcome people back into the town following the level 5 lockdown while adhering to key public health guidelines. We have been working hard with our partners to support the reopening of Tullamore Town and to create conditions that everyone can feel confident that they can once more begin to enjoy Tullamore town. “

With this in mind, Tullamore Municipal District is extending its current 15 minutes free parking, this free period will be extended to one hour from Tuesday 1st December until Thursday 31st December. You can park for up to one hour without purchasing a parking ticket in a legal parking space.

With free Wifi available in Tullamore Town Centre, contactless pay and display machines available in Market Sq and O’Connor Sq, Tullamore offers a great shopping experience and with over 1200 car parking spaces available throughout the town so you can start your Christmas shopping local and early. Why not spread the cost of Christmas, avoiding last minute shopping, crowds and help keep consumers and retail assistants safe.

Many retailers in Tullamore have geared up for click-and-collect, phone-and-collect and online sales, Cathaoirleach Cllr. Danny Owens says we now need to show our support for our family and friends by making sure that what we spend this Christmas stays local. Don’t forget all day parking is available for as little at €2.50 in Kilbride Plaza North, Market Sq East Centre, O'Neill's Place, St. Brigids place, Store Street, Tanyard Small Park, Tanyard, Convent Road.

Simple ways to support local:

Shop locally

Click and collect

Buy gift cards online from local retailers or restaurants

Order take away directly from your favourite local restaurant

When shopping online buy from local stores



We can all make a difference by staying local, shopping local and clicking local.