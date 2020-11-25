Five@5 - Support Offaly businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

Solo

Solo is a boutique for the contemporary woman looking for a fresh approach to fashion. We stock beautiful, stylish yet affordable clothing.

Click & Collect Thursday to Saturday 11am to 4pm

FOR MORE DETAILS CLICK HERE

++++++++++++

Dolans Pharmacy, Tullamore

Bridge Centre & William St, Tullamore

Open 7 days

Free local delivery

Browse our 2020 Gift catalogue -

www.dolanspharmacy.ie or

https://www.facebook.com/ dolanstullamore1

++++++++++

Betterbuys Discount Store

Mullingar & Tullamore





Better Buys Mullingar & Tullamore will be staying OPEN for all your Essential Needs; Masks, Hand Sanitizer, Gloves, School Supplies,Office Supplies, Hardware, candles, light bulbs and all your Cleaning products...

Thanks to all our customers for shopping with us & supporting us.

STAY LOCAL SHOP LOCAL AND KEEP YOUR DISTANCE..STAY SAFE.

https://www.facebook.com/ Better-Buys-Mullingar- Tullamore-1602066856703034/

______________________________ ______________________________ ___

K Flowers

Kilbride Plaza, Tullamore, 057 93 22903

A wide range of flowers, perfect for any occasion!

https://www.facebook.com/ kflowerstullamore/

++++++++++++

KODE

Call & collect service 6 days a week - Monday to Saturday from 10-6 for any collections.

All operations at KODE are as normal but only from behind closed doors, we are still taking deposits on all items & our new dual giftcards (KODE & Guy) can also be purchased & posted out for which we can be contacted on the phonelines on 05793 21004

We upload lots of videos on social media with all new arrivals daily. We are found under KODE Tullamore on both Facebook & Instagram.

https://www.facebook.com/kode. tullamore