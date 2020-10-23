#KeepOffalyInBusiness
Five@5 - The Offaly businesses continue to operate during lockdown
We are supporting businesses across the county with a new Five@5 list every day
DIVA BEAUTY SALON, BIRR
Main Street, Birr 0871714827
Website: www.divabeautysalon.ie - Click and Collect available
Delivery option available
Christmas appointments available to book via text
We will reopen Tuesday 1st December
HANLON'S BUTCHERS, BIRR/NENAGH
We are open for business and here to help
Thank you for supporting our local shops
We are privileged to be able to provide service to you at this time
Do not hesitate to phone or email us:
Birr: 05791 25688 / Nenagh: 067 41299
STANDISH SAWMILLS, THE LEAP
Standish Sawmills, The Leap, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.
Contact us at the office on (0505) 31074
"We Are Open for Business as Usual"
* Kiln Dried Firewood
* Farm Fencing Posts
* Handmade (Pressure Treated) Gates (as well as other timber products)
Opening Hours - Mon-Fri 8am-6pm and Saturday 8am to 1p.
www.standishsawmills.ie Find us on Facebook HERE.
FRANK MURRAY ARCHITECTURAL/MRIAI
Pallas Park, Blueball, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.
Tel - 05793 54552 Mob- 086 2550611 Website: www.murrayas.ie
Architect Frank Murray and Imelda Murray established Murray Architectural Services in 1984. They specialise in residential and commercial design.
"With over 30 years experience Murray Architectural Services are here to help you realise your vision for your build."
TULLAMORE AGRI
Phone: 057 93 21399
"We are here for all your essential agri needs."
Fertilisers (Bags & Bulk Spreading)
Seeds
Agri-Chemicals
Tams Scheme Applications
"If you have any questions in relation to any of our services at this time, do not hesitate to contact us"
Website: www.tullamoreagrisupplies.com
