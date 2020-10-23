Five@5 - The Offaly businesses continue to operate during lockdown

DIVA BEAUTY SALON, BIRR

Main Street, Birr 0871714827

Website: www.divabeautysalon.ie - Click and Collect available

Delivery option available

Christmas appointments available to book via text

We will reopen Tuesday 1st December

View social media profiles below:

DIVA Beauty Salon Facebook

Diva Beauty Salon Instagram

HANLON'S BUTCHERS, BIRR/NENAGH

We are open for business and here to help

Thank you for supporting our local shops

We are privileged to be able to provide service to you at this time

Do not hesitate to phone or email us:

Birr: 05791 25688 / Nenagh: 067 41299

STANDISH SAWMILLS, THE LEAP

Standish Sawmills, The Leap, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

Contact us at the office on (0505) 31074

"We Are Open for Business as Usual"

* Kiln Dried Firewood

* Farm Fencing Posts

* Handmade (Pressure Treated) Gates (as well as other timber products)

Opening Hours - Mon-Fri 8am-6pm and Saturday 8am to 1p.

www.standishsawmills.ie Find us on Facebook HERE.

FRANK MURRAY ARCHITECTURAL/MRIAI

Pallas Park, Blueball, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Tel - 05793 54552 Mob- 086 2550611 Website: www.murrayas.ie

Architect Frank Murray and Imelda Murray established Murray Architectural Services in 1984. They specialise in residential and commercial design.

"With over 30 years experience Murray Architectural Services are here to help you realise your vision for your build."

TULLAMORE AGRI

Phone: 057 93 21399

"We are here for all your essential agri needs."

Fertilisers (Bags & Bulk Spreading)

Seeds

Agri-Chemicals

Tams Scheme Applications

"If you have any questions in relation to any of our services at this time, do not hesitate to contact us"

Website: www.tullamoreagrisupplies.com