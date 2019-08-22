Weather charts for the Electric Picnic weekend look chilly and windy

Electric Picnickers might want to start planning to pack the warm clothes and wet gear in their rucksacks with their tents for this year's festival in Stradbally.

The charts show that the good weather expected this weekend and into early next week is set to be swept aside by much cooler conditions on the Picnic weekend.Just over a week out from the event in Laois, weather forecast charts from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) shows what appears to be a cold and windy spell of weather from Greenland pushing down over Ireland in the days leading up to the festival. At this point, the charts show it landing on the first day of the Picnic - Friday, August 30.

The yellow and green colours on the charts mean cooler temperatures while the small space between the lines mean windy conditions.

Met Éireann has yet to issue any forecast beyond the middle of the week leading into the festival.

The Irish forecaster is a member of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts which is an independent intergovernmental organisation supported by 34 countries.

The forecast charts could be reliable as the Centre says it has "one of the largest supercomputer facilities and meteorological data archives in the world".