Linda O'Brien Jewellery creating beautiful unique pieces for all occasions

WHAT started off as a hobby has turned into a highly successful business for Tullamore woman Linda O'Brien.

Linda has been making bespoke jewellery for up to 30 years. It all started as a pass time at her home when she began making necklaces, earrings and bracelets for herself or friends, however when others began to take notice of the pretty and unique pieces she was producing and wanted to buy them Linda decided to set up her own custom made studio in Ballykilmurray.

16 years later she is still going strong and employs two people Marian and Anna. She has since diversified and along with her jewellery she now stocks shoes, bags, headpieces, scarves, gloves, and wraps.

Weddings, and other events such as first communions and confirmations draw women to her studio where they can browse through a room totally dedicated to the 1,000 beads she stocks in various shapes and colours and which she imports from all over the world. Having chosen the beads Linda and her team will then set to work on the customer's chosen piece.

More recently Linda and the team have started a new collection of stacking bracelets in collaboration with KODE in Tullamore. ''We have one collection for KODE and another collection available from the studio,'' said Linda.

Like most businesses Linda found the lockdown challenging however, she concentrated more on gifts during that time selling a lot of handbags and gloves as most of the lockdown took place during the winter months. But things are looking up and weddings are again taking place and smaller functions too, so a bright future is in store.

Linda's opening hours are 10am to 5pm – Tuesdays, Wedensdays and Thursdays.

Other days are by appointment only, these are to facilitate bridal parties or small groups of ladies.