Halloween Spectacular Púca Spooka is underway in Offaly

THE Halloween Spectacular ‘Púca Spooka’ is underway at the Lloyd Town Park in Tullamore and the sounds of screaming kids and an eerie Maaaaammy...can be heard coming from lost children amongst the trees.

There are witches, pirates, Dracula and other monsters lurking where you least expect them while severed and bloodied fingers are hanging from the trees.

Meanwhile skeletons are waiting to come out of coffins and there is even a monster brandishing a chainsaw. So beware!

The event which will run until 8.30 pm this evening and from 3pm until 8.30pm tomorrow Saturday October 30, is a free but ticketed event in order to keep numbers under control due to Covid.

The woman behind ‘Púca Spooka’ is Brenda Corbet of Tullamore Municipal District who was also responsible for the recent Fayre in the Square.

Everyone seemed to be having a great time this afternoon Friday October 29 and the night is still to come. The weather stayed dry and the sun even made an appearance.

It is the first of many events which will be held in Tullamore over the coming months and years, Director of Services Tom Shanahan said at a recent Municipal District meeting.