Offaly students urged to use creativity in Bus Éireann's 'Go Places' competition

Bus Éireann launched its Go Places with Bus Éireann 2018 – 2019 competition for Transition Year students today, in which they invited TY students nationwide to express their creativity by documenting their school journeys. Broadcaster and DJ Stephen Byrne joined with TY students from Coláiste Cois Life today to mark the launch. The competition is open for all transport modes to school.



Bus Éireann operates the School Transport Scheme on behalf of the Department of Education & Skills. Every day up to 117,000 students from 3,000 schools countrywide travel to and from school on 4,500 vehicles across 6,500 routes. This adds up to over 40 million individual journeys during term annually.



Entries can be submitted in video, photo or written format and students are asked to capture highlights of their journey in a creative and personal way.



What is their destination? How do they pass the time? Who do they travel with? Who are the people and the places in their community they pass daily, and what are the interesting or fun stories behind these? What would they change on their school journey if they could?



Nicola Cooke, Media and PR Manager with Bus Éireann said: “At Bus Éireann, making better connections is important to us. School is where you connect with people and make memories for life so we’re encouraging TY students to document their school journeys and share them with us as part of ‘Go Places’. We want students to showcase the moments that make their journey unique – from their mode of transport to the people they meet or places they pass - the more creative the better!”



Last year, Alannah Doherty from St. Clare’s Comprehensive in Manorhamilton, was selected as the national winner for her creative photo diary. There are East, West and South regional competitions.



Alannah submitted 20 insightful photographs with humorous captions and hashtags of her journey to school using the Bus Éireann School Transport Scheme. The photos captured her journey from pick up - across from Neven Maguire’s famous MacNean House eatery - past the picturesque Lough MacNean and on to Manorhamilton in North Leitrim.



“Storm Ophelia and Emma prevented us from going to school for four days (God bless their souls) but every other day Bus Éireann and their team, rain or hail, get us there safe and sound #respect!” she said.



Helping Bus Éireann launch the competition in Dublin City Centre today were students from Coláiste Cois Life, Lucan, Co Dublin and Stephen Byrne who recently went back to school to repeat his Leaving Cert.



Discussing this, Stephen said: “This year, I relived my school days as I embarked on a personal mission to repeat the Leaving Cert after 10 years. There were months where school got really tough but thanks to my classmates’ support, I got through it.



Your school days can be both the most testing, and greatest days, of your life. With each school journey, you learn more about yourself and the world around you. From making new friends to listening to great music, your school journeys create life-long memories.



If you're in Transition Year, you should try and capture some of those memories and you might even win an iPad while you’re at it! There's also a chance for you to bring your whole class to Tayto Park for free on a coach, and that's something everyone would remember!”



Go Places with Bus Éireann 2018 -2019 is open to all TY students across the Republic of Ireland. Deadline for entries is March 15th, 2019. For more information visit www.goplaceswithbe.ie