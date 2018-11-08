Offaly student graduates from Maynooth University

Birr woman Ciara Maloney recently celebrated her graduation from Maynooth University.

Ciara graduated from the BA degree in Geography and Irish on October 31.

Ciara attained a 2.1 grade for her Final Year studies in Geography and did especially well on the Geography Research Project and Climate Change modules.

Ciara, on the right in the above photographs, is pictured here with her classmates, Katie Reilly and Nicole Brady, both from Cavan, as well as Maynooth lecturer Adrian Kavanagh, President of the Geographical Society of Ireland.