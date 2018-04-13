Offaly students inspired at engineering career workshops

Local development company Midlands Science teamed up with Bord na Móna recently to deliver a series of engaging and interactive workshops to Oaklands Community College, Edenderry pupils as part of the recent national ‘Engineers Week’ celebrations.

Orla Kane from Bord na Móna said: "Bord na Móna was delighted to team up with local development company, Midlands Science to help inspire local school pupils and hopefully build enthusiasm in them to consider engineering as a possible future subject choice."

"Engineers Week is the ideal platform for us to address both students and teachers and to share our share our knowledge and experiences, whilst also making sure we that what we are saying is interesting and engaging. It’s important to demonstrate how engineers make such a difference in our world, increase understanding about the need for engineers and bring to life what engineering is all about by introducing someone working in this field within our company," she continued.

The annual Engineers Week event is coordinated on a national basis by Engineers Ireland’s STEPS programme which is funded under Science Foundation Ireland’s Discover programme. Midlands Science together with industry and academic partners wanted to ensure that a focus was given to encouraging young people locally to take a closer look at engineering and demonstrate how far-reaching, creative and innovative engineering actually is as a sector.

Jackie Gorman, CEO of Midlands Science said, “Ireland needs more future engineers so we really need more young people to understand what the world of engineering is all about, its impact and how widely it is used in the real world."

"Giving students the opportunity to talk directly to engineers and engage in fun, hands-on activities that showcase and explain engineering is at the heart of Engineers Week and we were delighted to be able to facilitate events for some local schools here in the Midlands to help inspire the next generation of engineers."

