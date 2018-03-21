GALLERY: Former Offaly footballer leads successful charity walk for Africa

On Saturday last, St. Patrick's Day, legendary Offaly footballer, Laz Molloy, along with family and friends hosted the very first Canal Camino Way sponsored walk in aid of Gorta Self Help Africa.

He was joined by fellow Offaly man and Gorta Self Help advocate Ronan Scully on the walk along the canal from Tullamore to Croghan.

"We would like to thank everybody who took part and helped raise funds for Gorta Self Help Africa. The event had a great turnout of almost 100 people and some extra four-legged friends who completed the 21km walk starting at an early 7am," Ronan told the Offaly Express.

The final few steps took the hardy bunch up Croghan Hill where St. Patrick's Day Mass was said by Fr. Greg Corcoran, parish priest of Croghan.

After a long morning in the cold, the group reached the last leg of the route in Croghan to the Molloy's House where food and hot drinks were supplied by the family, giving everyone the energy to head back out and to the top of Croghan Hill.

Laz Molloy, the event organiser, along with his wife Frances, his daughter Aislinn, and Fr. Greg represented the cause with heart-warming speeches at the start of the walk and also to finish the day after mass, reinforcing why the day was so important to them and to the work of Gorta Self Help Africa and what the money raised would mean for the people and families in Africa they help.

Ronan Scully of Gorta Self Help Africa thanked all those who had supported the inaugural charity walk, especially Laz Molloy and his family who organised this Canal Way walk for the work of Gorta Self Help Africa who work in 10 countries in Africa.

Ronan also thanked the people of all ages who braved the cold to participate in the walk and people and volunteers who helped out in anyway to make it such a successful event.

If you would like to support the work of Gorta Self Help Africa or organise a fundraiser for the charity's work in 10 countries in Africa, you can contact Ronan at ronan.scully@selfhelpafrica.org or go to www.selfhelpafrica.org .

