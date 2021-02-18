PROPERTY IN FOCUS: 'Ready to go' renovation project on the market in Offaly for attention grabbing price

A 'Ready to Go' renovation project remains on the market in Offaly despite an enticing price tag.

The property on Main Street in Ferbane is on the market for €115,000.

At first glance, it looks like an overwhelming project but demolition and stripping out works have already been completed.

The property has the benefit of a large rear garden with outbuildings and large yard area. It also comes with planning permission granted for a four bedroom house with a two storey extension

