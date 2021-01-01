Gardaí shut down shebeen in a shed in New Year's Eve 's raid

Gardaí shut down a shebeen operating in a shed in a New Year's Eve 's raid.

Gardaí executed a search warrant of a suspected shebeen premises operating close to Kildare Town, yesterday evening Thursday, December 31, 2020 at approximately 8.30pm.

Gardaí carried out the search and met with approximately 15 people socialising in a shed at the rear of a house.

The shed had all the trappings of a traditional pub.

Gardaí took details of all persons present within the shed, seized the intoxicating liquor and the drink optics and spirit dispensers.

Investigations ongoing and a full investigation file will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for direction.