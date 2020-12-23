GALLERY: The magic of Birr's Christmas Lights as organisers say thank you

The organisers this year's Christmas lights in Birr would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone for their effort in creating a fantastic display in the town this year.

The Birr Christmas Lights group wanted to thank Liam Moran and the St Brendan's Environmental group, Birr Tidy Towns and Andrew Loughnane as well as Birr Gardai for their assistance in erecting this year's displays. The group is very grateful to everyone who contributed to making the town look so beautiful this year. These selection of beautiful photos are by Paul Barber, who kindly shared them with the readers of the Midland Tribune.