PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Take a tour of this Offaly house with stunning sun room now on the market

A five bedroom house in Offaly an elevated that boasts a stunning sun room is now on the market.

'Kilcrieve' is located in Ballydaly just outside Tullamore and is on the market for €325,000.

Described as a 'beautifully presented five bedroom detached dormer bungalow' it is set on just shy of a half an acre with mature landscaping on an elevated site that boasts breathtaking views out over the surrounding countryside.

It covers 222m² including a south facing sun room with 180 degrees of glass wall.

On the ground floor it also has an interconnecting living room, open plan kitchen/dining, games room and three double bedrooms and family bathroom.

Upstairs there is another bathroom and two double bedrooms, one complete with walk in wardrobe.

