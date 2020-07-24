PROPERTY WATCH: Take a tour of this stunning cottage up for sale in idyllic location in Offaly

This stunning cottage in an idyllic location is up for sale in Offaly.

Priced at €170,000 and with three bedrooms it is situated at Mill Lane, Walsh Island.

The property has an abundance of charm and character and would make an ideal first time purchase or a dream family home.

It has a stove with a back boiler, a large mature, garden with fruit trees and a patio area covered with a pergola.

There are four sheds, one currently arranged as a utility room.

There are three double bedrooms, one currently arranged as dining room.

The reception room is particularly attractive with a large brick built chimney breast housing the stove.

For more details on this property, click here

If you have a property for sale and you would like to feature it on the Offaly Express website, contact Emer via email to emer.egan@iconicnews.ie