Joy for Midlands couple as triplets are finally brought home after long stay in intensive care

It was once, twice, three times the cuteness for local couple, Marie and Warren Murphy, who brought their triplet babies home from hospital last week after a long nine weeks.

Darcie, Daisy and Dominic were born on February 19 and were 11 weeks premature but, thanks to the care of the staff at Holles Street maternity hospital, all three are doing very well.

“The smallest one was a pound and a half, the next one was two pounds three ounces, and the other one was two pounds 13 ounces,” said delighted mother Marie Murphy.

“They were tiny. The doctors and nurses in special care in Holles Street did a great job.”

Marie and her husband, Warren, were delighted to have all three of their babies home last week.

“It definitely was scary (when they were born prematurely) and then the lockdown started shortly afterwards, so my husband hadn’t seen two of them in six weeks,” Marie explained.

“I had one of them home for three weeks but he hadn’t seen the others in six weeks.”

Lockdown and Covid-19 restrictions made it very difficult for Marie to spend time with her babies. She was given 15 minutes “on the button, no longer” with each baby. That’s 15 minutes per baby, per day.

Now that the triplets are finally home with their parents and five older brothers and sisters, the current lockdown is making things difficult for extended family members such as their grandparents, PJ and Lucy Finnan, who brought Marie to every appointment in Holles Street when her husband was working.

“I showed them to my parents the other day through social distancing and the cries of my poor mother,” said Marie.

“It’s very hard. They do so much for us and it’s so hard not being able to share this time with them.

“It was just horrible because we had made so many plans to do so much.

“But unfortunately I can’t mix with anyone. I had so many offers of help beforehand and now I can’t depend on anyone for help because they can’t mix with anybody.”

Lockdown in general has been difficult, since the babies got home, because Marie can’t bring them out. And, as they’re triplets, she admits she’s “mad to show them off”.

But one thing this entire process has made clear for Marie and her family is that there’s a lot of good will out there.

“People have been so good from the town, sending prayers and well wishes through all the months they were in intensive care,” she said.

“If I asked for prayers at any stage, which I have done on Facebook, you’d get hundreds and hundreds of well wishes - some of them from strangers that you’ve never even met before.

“To everyone that prayed for us all and sent messages cards and gifts, we are beyond blessed and will be forever grateful.”