Offaly man completes triathlon after six-week training programme

Offaly native Ronan Heavey recently completed a triathlon in Naas after undertaking a 'Try A Tri' campaign with Athy Triathlon Club.

It was just a six-week training programme which incorporated swimming, cycling and running. and Ronan excelled.

The event in Naas took place on Sunday last, March 8.

Ronan comes from a long line of athletic sportsmen and women and his club described him as "fantastic throughout the three sections."

He completed it with gusto and was still smiling as he crossed the finish line and met his family, including his wife Mairead and daughter Charlotte who are both very proud of him.