GALLERY: Offaly’s youngest entrepreneurs recognised at Most Enterprising Student Awards
A showcase of the future in Tullamore
Primary school students from around Offaly have been rewarded for their business endeavours by the Local Enterprise Office Offaly as part of its Most Enterprising Student initiative.
The Local Enterprise Office in Offaly County Council runs an annual Most Enterprising Student Programme which offers primary schools throughout the county the opportunity to nominate their Most Enterprising Student, or group of students. It offers schools a chance to give recognition to a student who has set up and run their own business.
Many of the schools who entered the competition held an “Enterprise Day” where the students designed, made and sold their products. The school then chose their winner from all the students who participated. The decision proved difficult for some schools given the wealth of business talent that now exists.
The awards were presented at a ceremony in the Tullamore Court Hotel on Tuesday, April 17 by Anna Marie Delaney, Chief Executive of Offaly County Council and Leas Cathaoirleach Offaly County Council, John Clendennen.
The children who were nominated had the opportunity to display their products at the awards ceremony and also to sell on the day. A lot of business was done with many stands completely selling out.
Some examples of the businesses run by students include the current craze that is 'slime', home baking, handmade gifts and kindling.
Each school nominee was presented with a prize pack including a €50 book token and framed certificate. 21 schools entered the competition this year and nominated their Most Enterprising Student or Students.
The nominated students are as follows:
Scoil Mhuire agus Chormaic, Kilcormac - Eoin Moylan
St. Colman's National School, Mucklagh - Leah Kavanagh & Jade McDonald
Scoil Bhríde, Ballyboy - Oisín Guinan, John Bracken, Joseph McKeown, Ciarán Scully
Cappagh National School - Eoin Merriman & Jack Larkin
Kinnitty National School - Adam McRedmond
Gaelscoil an Eiscir Riada, Tulach Mhór - Rang a Sé
Scoil Mhuire Naofa, Rhode - Ms. Curneen's Fifth & Sixth Class
High Street National School, Belmont - Stephen Harrington
Cloneyhurke National School - Caithlin Swinburne, Keira Knight, Sue Le Blanc Meredith
St. Philomena's National School, Tullamore - Sarah Ryan, Grace Grattan, Shauna Geraghty, Olivia Mathew, Lillian Clear
Scoil Charthaigh Naofa, Rahan - Stephen Troy
Lumcloon National School - Lorcan Tierney
Coolderry Central School - Lauren Bryan, Abbie Walshe
Scoil Naomh Mhuire, Cloneygowan - Fifth & Sixth Class
Tullamore Educate Together National School - Ervin Krusniczky
Roscomroe National School - Róisín Kinsella & Megan Larkin
St. Joseph's National School, Moneygall - Oisín Hayes
Walsh Island National School - Sarah Mahon
St. Caillins N.S. Rashina - Emma Foley, Conor Foley, Conor Walsh, Ronan Longworth
Scoil Muire, Dunkerrin - Sam Carey, Tadhg Whyte, Patrick Sheedy
Scoil Bhríde, Edenderry - Olivia Eady
Offaly County Council congratulated all of Offaly’s Most Enterprising Students. The Local Enterprise Office Offaly would like to express its sincere thanks to the teachers, parents and principals for their involvement in the scheme.
