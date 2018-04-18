GALLERY: Offaly’s youngest entrepreneurs recognised at Most Enterprising Student Awards

Primary school students from around Offaly have been rewarded for their business endeavours by the Local Enterprise Office Offaly as part of its Most Enterprising Student initiative.

The Local Enterprise Office in Offaly County Council runs an annual Most Enterprising Student Programme which offers primary schools throughout the county the opportunity to nominate their Most Enterprising Student, or group of students. It offers schools a chance to give recognition to a student who has set up and run their own business.

Many of the schools who entered the competition held an “Enterprise Day” where the students designed, made and sold their products. The school then chose their winner from all the students who participated. The decision proved difficult for some schools given the wealth of business talent that now exists.

The awards were presented at a ceremony in the Tullamore Court Hotel on Tuesday, April 17 by Anna Marie Delaney, Chief Executive of Offaly County Council and Leas Cathaoirleach Offaly County Council, John Clendennen.

The children who were nominated had the opportunity to display their products at the awards ceremony and also to sell on the day. A lot of business was done with many stands completely selling out.

Some examples of the businesses run by students include the current craze that is 'slime', home baking, handmade gifts and kindling.

Each school nominee was presented with a prize pack including a €50 book token and framed certificate. 21 schools entered the competition this year and nominated their Most Enterprising Student or Students.

The nominated students are as follows:

Scoil Mhuire agus Chormaic, Kilcormac - Eoin Moylan

St. Colman's National School, Mucklagh - Leah Kavanagh & Jade McDonald

Scoil Bhríde, Ballyboy - Oisín Guinan, John Bracken, Joseph McKeown, Ciarán Scully

Cappagh National School - Eoin Merriman & Jack Larkin

Kinnitty National School - Adam McRedmond

Gaelscoil an Eiscir Riada, Tulach Mhór - Rang a Sé

Scoil Mhuire Naofa, Rhode - Ms. Curneen's Fifth & Sixth Class

High Street National School, Belmont - Stephen Harrington

Cloneyhurke National School - Caithlin Swinburne, Keira Knight, Sue Le Blanc Meredith

St. Philomena's National School, Tullamore - Sarah Ryan, Grace Grattan, Shauna Geraghty, Olivia Mathew, Lillian Clear

Scoil Charthaigh Naofa, Rahan - Stephen Troy

Lumcloon National School - Lorcan Tierney

Coolderry Central School - Lauren Bryan, Abbie Walshe

Scoil Naomh Mhuire, Cloneygowan - Fifth & Sixth Class

Tullamore Educate Together National School - Ervin Krusniczky

Roscomroe National School - Róisín Kinsella & Megan Larkin

St. Joseph's National School, Moneygall - Oisín Hayes

Walsh Island National School - Sarah Mahon



St. Caillins N.S. Rashina - Emma Foley, Conor Foley, Conor Walsh, Ronan Longworth

Scoil Muire, Dunkerrin - Sam Carey, Tadhg Whyte, Patrick Sheedy

Scoil Bhríde, Edenderry - Olivia Eady

Offaly County Council congratulated all of Offaly’s Most Enterprising Students. The Local Enterprise Office Offaly would like to express its sincere thanks to the teachers, parents and principals for their involvement in the scheme.

