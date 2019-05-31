Five Offaly SPAR stores recognised for retail excellence

Five Offaly SPAR stores were awarded one of retail’s highest honours at the annual SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme celebration at the Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge recently.

SPAR and SPAR Express retailers from across Ireland attended the prestigious ceremony, which was hosted by BWG Foods, owners and operators of the SPAR brand in Ireland.

The SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme, held in association with the Excellence Ireland Quality Association (EIQA), are presented annually to SPAR and SPAR Express stores that demonstrated outstanding industry excellence following a year of comprehensive inspections, visits from mystery shoppers and audits.

197 stores in all received SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme accolades. The winners excelled in all areas of inspection, displaying exemplary standards across their stores.

The Offaly winners are:

Corrib Oil SPAR Express Birr

Healy’s SPAR Express Cloghan

H2 Group SPAR Ferbane

Kane’s SPAR Patrick Street, Tullamore

Sweeney’s SPAR Express St Mary’s Road, Edenderry

Colin Donnelly, SPAR Sales Director, said, “SPAR and SPAR Express stores are renowned for demonstrating industry-leading standards. The SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme is one that retailers must be committed to year round. Maintaining the highest standards in customer care and food safety consistently on a daily basis is no easy feat and these retailers work extremely hard in order to achieve this. I’m delighted to see five County Offaly stores achieve the mark this year and get the recognition they deserve.”

The SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme is a rolling scheme where participants must undergo rigorous year-long assessments across a range of categories including customer care, shop presentation, food safety and retailing innovation.