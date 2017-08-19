WATCH: Shane Lowry fires himself into contention at Wyndham Championship

Shane Lowry has fired himself right into contention at the Wyndham Championship after a second round of six under par on Friday.

The round included this brilliant birdie where the Offaly golfer judged the slope on the green perfectly before rolling in the birdie putt.

It was one of seven birdies in the round that saw Lowry jump 25 places up the leaderboard and up to a tie for ninth entering the weekend. He is just four shots off the lead held by Ryan Armour and Webb Simpson.

It also moves him up to provisional 130th place in the FedEx Cup Standings. He needs to break into the top 125 to reach the FedEx Cup play-offs.