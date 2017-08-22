WATCH: Newly crowned Rose of Tralee, Offaly's Jennifer Byrne, thanks everyone for their support
Click through for more
The newly crowned Rose of Tralee, Offaly Rose Jennifer Byrne, has thanked everyone for their support and sent a special message to Granny Byrne in Athlone.
Jennifer was speaking shortly after being crowned in a video posted on the Rose Of Tralee's Facebok Page.
She said she was 'over the moon' and 'really excited' to have won.
It is a life changing experience for the Galway based doctor who will undoubtedly be a great ambassador for the Rose of Tralee and for the county of Offaly. She has certainly done us all proud this week.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on