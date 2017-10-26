THROWBACK THURSDAY: Paschal Kellaghan's wonder goal against Portlaoise in 2008

As Paschal Kellaghan prepares his Rhode troops for Leinster Championship battle this Sunday, we go back 9 years to 2008 when he was in the jersey himself, scoring outrageous goals.

The now Rhode manager was an integral part of the team that went all the way to the final in 2008, and against Portlaoise, Sunday's opponents, he scored an absolute cracker in the 1st round of that Leinster bid.

The teams meet at the same stage again at O'Connor Park on Sunday where Kellaghan will be hoping to pull off similar wizardry, albeit from the sidelines this time.

Scroll back up to see the Rhode legend chip the Portlaoise keeper off the outside of his right boot. Of course he meant it!

