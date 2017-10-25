VIDEO: Offaly school's Shield final celebrations are the stuff of legend

We all remember school days travelling the length of the county playing football and hurling, and the celebrations on the bus on the way back.

The youngsters from Scoil Mhuire Banríon in Edenderry took those celebrations to new heights as they invoked a chant adopted and made famous by the Irish at Euro 2016.

They flooded into the dressing room at Bord na Mona O'Connor Park after picking up the Division 1 Shield title, and the singing went on and on.

They launched into a version of the now infamous Yaya/Kolo chant, which takes its name from Ivorian siblings and soccer stars, Yaya and Kolo Toure.

Scroll back up and take in the epic celebrations of this Edenderry school.

