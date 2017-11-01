WATCH: Offaly chef talks about his extraordinary tree carvings

As part of the Ronan Kelly's Ireland series, Ronan visited Kinnitty Castle to check out the extraordinary wood carvings catching the eye in the woodlands there.

The castle pays one of its chefs, Hungarian Sandor Nagy to create these spectacular carvings on old tree stumps. Sandor has worked in Offaly for 11 years and he spoke about first being inspired to become a sculptor on a visit to Asia.

Sandor uses a chainsaw and sand paper to produce his unusual and impeccable woodland faces, which have been popping up over the last few months.

Sandor has plans for more as he simply aims to put a smile on visitors' faces.

