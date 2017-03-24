VIDEO: Clara Town Band shine in the rain at Limerick International Band Championships

The streets of Limerick were filled with lively musical tones and the spectacular sights of over 1,000 talented marching band musicians from across Ireland, Europe and America last weekend for the 47th running of the Limerick International Band Championship.

Among the competitors was Offaly's very own Clara Town Band who braved the wind (watch the umbrella in the background) and the rain to perform an excellent version of Coldplays, 'Viva la Vida'.

