Gallen Community School Notes (October 23)

MATHS WEEK

Gallen CS held a very successful Maths week in the school this week. As well as raising awareness of the importance of Mathematics , a number of fun problem solving competitions were held. Further news and pictures of Maths week to follow in later editions.

BIOLOGY 6TH YEAR ECOLOGY FIELD TRIP

A Group of 6th years led by Ms Buckley carried out their field trip in Golden Grove Wood on Friday last. The exercise proved most invaluable in advance of the Leaving Cert examination as students gained new insights into field systems , ecology and habitats all which will stand them in good stead for the June 2018 examination.

TY TRIP TO UNIVERSITY OF LIMERICK

Thanks to Ms mc Hugh and Mr Dunican who accompanied our students on the trip to Limerick. An enjoyable and informative day was had by all as students got a taste of life on campus.

FOOTBALL GEAR PRESENTATION

Pictured at the presentation of football equipment from the Offaly coaching and Games committee to Gallen CS, Ferbane were Mr Fran Mulhall, Conor Clancy (Offaly Games Development Officer), Cian Johnson, Davyn Fox and Mr. John Doyle.

REMINDER

The Gallen CS Careers and Colleges Exhibition night takes place in Gallen CS on Thursday November 9th at 7pm.

Representatives from Universities , Institutes of Technology, Post Leaving Certificate Colleges, Agricultural Colleges, HEAR/ DARE and Guest Speakers will attend on the night. Last year's Career night was a great success and all are welcome to attend.

Further details available from Gallen CS and on the Gallen CS website.

SENIOR RUGBY - CONNACHT LEAGUE ROUND 2

GALLEN CS 46 ATHLONE COMMUNITY COLLEGE 12

After a good win against Mountbellew in Round 1, Gallen CS continued on their winning way with this comprehensive win over a physically strong Athlone CC side.

This match was played in very inclement conditions on Thursday last but our lads made light work of the elements to run in 7 tries from Sean Flynn [2] , Griffin Dunican , Harry Balsiger , Paul Devery , Jack Buckley and Bernard Corcoran.

If they beat Oranmore in their final group match they will qualify for the League final.

Well done to Mr mc Grath , Mr o Neill and Charlie Couper and their team.

TEAM AND SCORERS - Josh Dunican , Griffin Dunican , David Gavin , Lorcan Buckley , Oliver Cusack , Clive Keena, Adam Reams , Bernard Corcoran , Marcus Keena , Sean Flynn , Michael Egan , Darragh Carroll, Paul Devery , Jamie Kelly and Harry Balsiger.



JUNIOR RUGBY - CONNACHT LEAGUE ROUND 2

GALLEN CS 46 BALLYGAR 12

TEAM AND SCORERS - Adam Fletcher, Seamus Daly , Kian Boylan, Ben Egan , Colin Egan [ 1 try]Deema Feehan [1 try] Jack Poland [2 tries] Conor Poland [2 tries] Conor Reams , Nick Cusack , Sam Flynn, Luke Balsiger [1 try] , Darragh Kieran Flynn [2 tries] Adam Greene and Cailum Woods.

It's two wins out of two for our juniors after their first round win over Garbally .

CADETTE BASKETBALL - GALLEN CS BEAT MULLINGAR CC

After their narrow loss to Moate CS its well done to our girls and their coach Ms Kelly for their comprehensive win over Mullingar CC.

PANEL: Nicole Buckley, Zoe Tighe, Jenny Arnold, Aoibhe Kelly , Chloe Daly, Chloe Healy , Rachel Bracken, Kira Hackett, Niamh Byrne, Claudia Newman, Katie Newman, Lauren Monaghan, Amber Poland and Megan Murray.