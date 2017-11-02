Student award for young Offaly pianist

A young piano player from Offaly has picked up an award at a local music school.

Geashill youngster Charlie Hackett, a talented piano student at the Ryan McNeill School of Music, picked up the Student of the Month award for October.

Charlie is a very talented young man and he continues his piano tuition at the Tullamore school.

