Student award for young Offaly pianist
A great talent
Charlie Hackett
A young piano player from Offaly has picked up an award at a local music school.
Geashill youngster Charlie Hackett, a talented piano student at the Ryan McNeill School of Music, picked up the Student of the Month award for October.
Charlie is a very talented young man and he continues his piano tuition at the Tullamore school.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on