Advice for motorists travelling to the Tullamore Show

- The N52 will be closed from 7am to 8pm between the Blueball and Clonminch Road Rounabout. There will be no access except for Emergency Access.

- All people travelling to work or any other events are asked to follow diversions and to leave sufficient time to get to their destination.

- Plan your trip to event. Take note of diversions etc.

- Remember where you parked your car.

- Do not leave valuable property visible in your vehicle.

- Plan before leaving car park which lane your need to be on as contra flows will occur on leaving event and take directions of Gardai on point duty on routes.

- Exhibitors and Livestock owners are asked to attend as per instructions and have passes displayed clearly for Gardai and Stewards to see.

- Please be advised that arriving late in the day will result in delays in accessing show site as large traffic volumes of attendees leave location

To see the full traffic plan for the Tullamore Show Click Here