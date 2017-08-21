Lowry powers into Top 10 at Wyndham Championship

Offaly's Shane Lowry cruised into the Top 10 at the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour over the weekend with another brilliant round of 67 on Sunday evening.

It wasn't all good news for the Esker Hills man has he finished just outside the places that would have seen his passage to the lucrative FedEx Cup Play-Off Series.

On Sunday, Lowry was once again solid as he started with a run of seven pars and two birdies to make the turn in 33, having started just four shots off the lead at the beginning of his round.

His only bogey of the round came on the par 4 10th and producing some excellent play at times to really display a jump in form, the Esker Hills man hit two more birdies and six pars to sign for a tournament total of fifteen under par and a share of seventh place.

Sweden's Henrik Stenson won the tournament with an exceptional total of 22 under par, enough for a one stroke victory over Ollie Schniederjans.

