Lowry shoots solid first round at Wyndham Championship

Offaly's Shane Lowry has put himself in contention at the Wyndham Championship in America after shooting a solid opening round of three under par.

Lowry hit just one bogey during his round of 67, putting the Clara man in a share of 34th position, six shots of the lead held by Matt Every after the American shot a flawless 61.

Lowry opened his account with a par before making birdie on the second and third holes to kickstart his opening round in Greensboro.

He parred the fourth and yet again found birdie on five to put himself three under par early in his round. He continued to make par to make the turn in 32.

Lowry parred the first two holes on the back nine, before his sole bogey posed a minor setback in an otherwise stellar round. He made that shot back with a birdie on the 15th and maintained his par form to sign for an opening round of 67.

Lowry tees of on his second round at 5.30pm today (Irish time) where he will be hoping for another solid showing to leave himself in with a chance of posting his first top 10 finish of the year.

