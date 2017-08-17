Lowry needs big performance this week on PGA Tour

Offaly's Shane Lowry is among the golfers needing a big performance at this week's Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour to keep their PGA Tour cards and qualify for the FedEx Cup play-offs.

Graeme McDowell is also under pressure as only the top 125 players at the end of this week will advance to the Northern Trust Open, the top 100 making the Dell Technologies Championship, just 70 for the BMW Championship and 30 for the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Lowry needs his first top 10 of the season as he languishes in 145th place at the minute. McDowell is in 131st place.

Lowry will play alongside American Billy Hurley III and South African veteran Retief Goosen. They teed off at 12.30pm Irish time today and Lowry was in 19th place at three under par as of 5pm on Thursday.

Webb Simpson and Matt Every lead the way on seven under par in Greensboro.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.