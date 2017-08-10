This weekend's Offaly GAA fixtures (August 11-13)

Friday, August 11

Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship

Drumcullen v Brosna Gaels Lusmagh 7pm Marius Stones

Clara v Birr Moystown 7pm Martin Cashen

St Rynagh’s v Carrig & Riverstown Shinrone 7pm David McLoughlin

Kilcormac/Killoughey v Coolderry Banagher 7pm Shane Guinan

Ballyskenagh/Killavilla v Seir Kieran Kinnitty 7pm Tony Carroll

Saturday, August 12

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship

Clodiagh Gaels v Belmont Rath 5.30pm Kieran Pat Kelly

Seir Kieran v Tullamore Clara 5.30pm Richie Fitzsimons

St Rynagh’s v Shinrone Crinkle 5.30pm Declan Cooke

Birr v Kilcormac/Killoughey BNM OCP 7pm Brian Gavin

Linesmen: Garrett Kelly & Noel Cooney

Lusmagh v Kinnitty Rath 7pm Kieran Dooley

Shamrocks v Coolderry Carrig 7pm Martin Walsh

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior B Hurling Final

Brosna Gaels v Kilcormac/Killoughey BNM OCP 5.30pm Adam Kinahan

Linesmen: Joey Deehan & Ciaran Groome

Sunday, August 13

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Play Off (Extra Time must be played)

Belmont v Crinkle Banagher 12noon Ciaran Groome

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

