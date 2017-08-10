This weekend's Offaly GAA fixtures (August 11-13)
Friday, August 11
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship
Drumcullen v Brosna Gaels Lusmagh 7pm Marius Stones
Clara v Birr Moystown 7pm Martin Cashen
St Rynagh’s v Carrig & Riverstown Shinrone 7pm David McLoughlin
Kilcormac/Killoughey v Coolderry Banagher 7pm Shane Guinan
Ballyskenagh/Killavilla v Seir Kieran Kinnitty 7pm Tony Carroll
Saturday, August 12
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship
Clodiagh Gaels v Belmont Rath 5.30pm Kieran Pat Kelly
Seir Kieran v Tullamore Clara 5.30pm Richie Fitzsimons
St Rynagh’s v Shinrone Crinkle 5.30pm Declan Cooke
Birr v Kilcormac/Killoughey BNM OCP 7pm Brian Gavin
Linesmen: Garrett Kelly & Noel Cooney
Lusmagh v Kinnitty Rath 7pm Kieran Dooley
Shamrocks v Coolderry Carrig 7pm Martin Walsh
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior B Hurling Final
Brosna Gaels v Kilcormac/Killoughey BNM OCP 5.30pm Adam Kinahan
Linesmen: Joey Deehan & Ciaran Groome
Sunday, August 13
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Play Off (Extra Time must be played)
Belmont v Crinkle Banagher 12noon Ciaran Groome
