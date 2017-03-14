Offaly Camogie to launch brand new jersey this week

Offaly Camogie will officially launch their new jersey at an event in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore, this coming Wednesday evening, March 15, at 7.30pm.

Offaly's senior Camogie team lost their most recent outing in the Littlewoods Ireland League Division 1, Group 2, as they went down to Limerick, who nabbed the last three points of the game, on a 0-15 to 0-12 scoreline.

There has been recent success, however, for their minor side as they overcame Waterford 4-10 to 1-14 in the All Ireland Minor Camogie Championship in Birr on Saturday afternoon, recording their first win of the campaign in Group 1. Sarah Harding top scored for Offaly with 2-7 as they look to build on that performance.

Stars of the Offaly Camogie team will be at the Bridge House on Wednesday to sign autograph and get the first glimpse of their new kit.

The new jersey will also be on sale on the night.

