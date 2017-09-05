JOBS: Tradesmen wanted for local construction jobs
Spirit Hire Plant and Personnel Solutions are currently recruiting the tradesmen for vacancies we have in Dublin/Kildare/Meath area.
They are looking for:
- Experienced pipelayers
- Experienced groundworkers
- Experienced machine operators (360, rubber duck)
- Experienced skilled labourers
Excellent rates of pay and long term prospects for successful candidates.
To apply or enquire about this position, call Karen 091 771826 (8am – 4pm), David 087 4499972 or email info@spirithire.ie.
