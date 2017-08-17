Music lessons available in Kinnitty

Music teacher Bláithín Tynan is offering music classes in a wide range of musical instruments and singing in the Kinnitty area of Offaly.

She prepares students for examinations, competitions, events, junior and leaving cert exams and repertoire development.

To reserve a place, you can contact 089 4406312.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.