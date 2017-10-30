Offaly deaths and funeral details (October 30)
May they rest in peace
Offaly deaths and funerals
Angela Daly (née Power) - 57 Carraig Cluain, Tullamore, Offaly / Caltra, Galway
Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.
Margaret Stanley (née Feery) - 11 O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly
Removal on Monday to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. No flowers by request, donations in lieu to Cancer Research. House private on Monday morning, please.