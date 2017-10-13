Offaly deaths and funeral details (October 13)

Bridget (Brigie) Killian (née Buckley), Clononey Cross, Shannon Harbour, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning to Ss. Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street, Belmont for Requiem Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Walter Hein, Coolfin House, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at Eliza Lodge Nursing Home, Banagher, on Sunday (Oct. 15) from 2pm until 5pm. Requiem Mass on Monday (Oct. 16) at 11am in St. Rynagh's Church, Banagher, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium at 2.30pm.

Harriett (Joan) Mitchell (née Lalor), Newtown, Ballybritt, Roscrea, Tipperary / Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Friday from 3pm - 5pm. Funeral Service on Saturday at 2pm. in Aghancon Church. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Moira Loughnane, Ballinree, Fortal, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Friday from 6pm - 8pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 10.15am. to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45am. for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.