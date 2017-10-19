Property In Focus: Magnificent Georgian period residence for sale in Offaly

A magnificent Georgian period residence is up for sale in Offaly at what looks like a relatively reasonable price.

Ashmount House was built in 1850 and is situated on 3 acres on the edge of Cloneygowan village. It is for sale by Matt Dunne Auctioneers. It has easy access to the M7 & M6 Motorways.

It is described as a 'well-proportioned elegant Georgian three bay two storey residence with various extensions added'. The house is approached via a recessed limestone entrance with tarmacadam drive and occupies a private setting surrounded by mature timber and gardens.

The house was completely rewired and plumbed in the last eleven years and there is oil fired central heating throughout. There are a combination of timber and uPVC windows. The sliding timber sash windows were fully restored about four years ago

It boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a drawing room, a dining room, a kitchen, and a study/playroom.

According to the auctioneer, "structurally the property appears to be in good condition throughout with dashed rendered exterior, slate roof, limestone sills, suspended timber floors throughout and solid block wall."

It is on the market for €330,000 which is less than the asking price of some one bedroom apartments in Dublin. For more details visit Matt Dunne Auctioneers website by clicking here.

Here are more pictures from the property