PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Derelict Offaly cottage on one acre site going under the hammer

A derelict cottage on one acre of land will be for sale by Public Auction on November 8.

Auctioneer Matt Dunne is selling the cottage at Clonavoe, Clonbullogue, Co. Offaly, close to the Irish Parachute Club.

Whilst the cottage is in Offaly, it is only two miles from the Kildare border and 15 minutes from the Curragh. This is a fantastic opportunity for someone that always wanted to build their own house and live in the country, but are prevented from doing so because of planning laws and the local needs restriction, which are strictly applied by all county councils.

The house is ideally situated on a corner of a 1 acre field of good arable land. Ideal as a pony paddock. The site has mature trees and is situated only two miles from the picturesque village Clonbullogue. See what the Tidy Towns judges said about Clonbullogue here

The derelict house, comprising of c. 750 sq/ft of accommodation, has a septic tank, mains electricity, and mains water, so it is ready for renovation and the labour of love.

The vendor recently purchased the surrounding land so this house is excess to his needs. Matt Dunne is offering the property for sale by public auction in The Venice of Ireland pub, Main Street, Monasterevin, on November 8 at 3pm with a disclosed reserve of €49,000.

Contact info@mattdunne.ie or call 0578623349 for further information.