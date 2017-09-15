Planning application lodged for five new houses in Offaly village

Offaly County Council has received an application for the construction of five two-storey townhouses in Killeigh Village.

The application, lodged by Frank Gorman, consists of four three-bed houses and one 5-bed house.

The works would include all associated site works, access roadway and site services.

For more information, visit www.offaly.ie.

