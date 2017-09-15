Planning application lodged for five new houses in Offaly village
Two different types of houses would be built
Offaly County Council has received an application for the construction of five two-storey townhouses in Killeigh Village.
The application, lodged by Frank Gorman, consists of four three-bed houses and one 5-bed house.
The works would include all associated site works, access roadway and site services.
For more information, visit www.offaly.ie.
