PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Landmark Tullamore pub is on the market

A landmark Tullamore pub in the centre of the town is on the market and is for sale as a going concern.

Described by Mollin Estates as a 'Rare Landmark Old Established and Most Popular Seven Day Residential Licensed Premises located', Bob Smyth's on Patrick Street in Tullamore is one of the better known pubs in the town.

The property boasts high profile street frontage and CTO figures are available.

It comprises a Main Bar Area (C. 15m X 6.24m), Pool Room (C. 6.14m X 3.35m) and Smoking Area (C. 3.54m X 1.9m) among other facilities.

The bar has a solid wood counter with rear display with mirror background. It currently has ten taps two Smithwicks, two Carlsberg, two Bulmers, two Heineken and two Guinness.

There is also a three bedroom, apartment style, residential property on the first floor in walk-in condition with own door entrance from Patirck Street.

Price is on application and for more details on this property click here