PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Unique and historic Offaly property hits the market

Matt Dunne Auctioneer is bringing to the market one of the finest properties in the Midlands.

This residence, known as ‘The Agents House’, was built in 1860 by Lord Digby. It holds a prominent position within the picturesque village of Geashill.

It is detached three bay two storey house with central projecting gable fronted bay and extension to rear while also boasting attractive yellow brick walls with Flemish bond and reddish mortar, indicative of its era.

The rendered chimney stacks and tooled coin stones are also beautiful features. It has an Oculus to the front with its tooled stone surround, and now refitted with its original clock.

The segmental headed door and ornate window surrounds are an additional feature to a perfectly proportioned building.

It has four spacious bedrooms, two bath, utility, kitchen/dining and reception. The 10ft side-entrance leads to a large private walled garden to the rear, complete with original cut-stone sheds.

A unique property in one of Ireland’s most picturesque villages 8 ½ miles from Tullamore and just 8 ½ miles Portarlington train station.

Matt Dunne & Associates will be holding open viewings on Saturday 19th & 26th August, 2nd & 9th September between 2pm and 4pm.

Please confirm attendance by contacting the office 057-8623349 or info@mattdunne.ie. Private viewings by appointment can also be arranged.

If you have a property to advertise in Offaly, you can reach more than 250,000 users per month if you place it with the Offaly Express. e-mail emer.egan@express.ie or alison.casey@offalyexpress.ie