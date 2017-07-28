PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Offaly house up for grabs in Barack Obama's ancestral home

Fancy living in Barack Obama's ancestral home in Co. Offaly? Well now is your chance, and for less than €100,000.

This house on the Main Street in Moneygall, where former US President Barack Obama visited in 2011, has gone on sale. The three-bed semi-detached property has been recently renovated to a high standard to create a modern, bright and spacious home.

The accommodation boasts an open-plan kitchen/living room - perfect for when the Obamas come over for dinner - three bedrooms, utility room, and two shower rooms.

It has a newly fitted kitchen, integrated fridge, oven/hob, fireplace, and laminate timber floor.

The property is located on the main street of Moneygall, just a stone's throw from the now famous pub owned by Ollie Hayes where Barack and Michelle Obama enjoyed a pint of Guinness during their visit.

There is a neat patio and garden to the rear of the house, along with a garage/shed.

You never know, the man himself could move over and you'd be neighbours!

