Another massive development site hits the market in Tullamore

Following the sale of a prime site in Tullamore for €3.25 million another prime development site in the town is on the market.

The 55.97 acre site is situated on the Clonmich Road with an asking price of €1.65 million. The entire holding is zoned and approximately 42 acres with residential zoning. The site has 85 metres of frontage on the Clonminch Road.

The highly accessible lands are close to the Tullamore by pass.

The site is being brought to the market by REA Heffernan.