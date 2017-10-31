Tullamore Harriers Notes (October 31)

Leinster Novice Cross Country

Meath Athletics hosted the Leinster Novice Cross Country championships in Navan last Saturday on a tough but fair course. Conditions were good underfoot at the Navan Adventure Centre venue though the course was very hilly with a long drag to the finish line. The Novice ladies ran 4000m and Nadine Donegan led the charge for Harriers putting in a strong performance to finish 4th overall.

Nadine led a team of six with Nita McLoughlin, Dympna Condron, Michelle Mullaney, Tara McKinney and Charlotte Abbott running for the club. The team finished 5th in both the club and county competitions. The men’s team came away with bronze medals for the club thanks to high scores from Paul Mitchell (9th), Padraig Berry (32nd), Leonard Mooney (35th) and Christy Donegan (42nd).

Mark Donegan and Jason Donegan, along with Darren Butler, Michael Conneely, Darragh Rigney and Sean Reynolds made up the full Harriers team. Ferbane’s Mick Fogarty helped the Offaly team to second place in the county competition supported by Paul, Padraig, Leonard, Christy and Michael O’Brien. Well done to both teams.

Harriers results:

Nadine Donegan (4th) 15.20; Nita McLoughlin (24th) 16.50; Dympna Condron (48th) 17.25; Michelle Mullaney (52nd) 17.35; Tara McKinney (67th) 18.11; Charlotte Abbott (75th) 18.38.

Men 3rd club; 2nd county - Paul Mitchell (9th) 20.44; Padraig Berry (32nd) 21.51; Leonard Mooney (35th) 21.57; Christy Donegan (42nd) 22.11; Michael O’Brien (43rd) 22.12; Mark Donegan (55th) 22.39; Jason Donegan (59th) 22.48; Darren Butler (63rd) 22.53; Michael Conneely (74th) 23.18; Darragh Rigney (79th) 23.28; Sean Reynolds.

National Marathon Championships

As always, Dublin City Marathon was a big day for the club with nearly fifty participants and scores of the club’s supporters enjoying the event. Pauline Curley stepped onto the podium for the 11th time taking third place in the National Championship race with a time of 2.50.53.

In addition to Pauline’s super achievement there was plenty to celebrate among the club’s members. Eddie Garry was the first of the Harriers crew to cross the finish line running a very impressive 2.43.49. Dave Murray also ran a great race clocking 2.48.59. Raymond Ryan ran 2.53.20 giving the men’s team a great chance at a national medal (results are being finalised).

There were first-timers and veterans among the group with a few of our members running their second and even third marathon of the year! Congratulations to each and every one of our runners and sincere thanks to all who supported our runners.

Harriers results: Eddie Garry 2.43.49; Dave Murray 2.48.59; Pauline Curley 2.50.53; Raymond Ryan 2.53.20; Brendan Abbott 3.05.16; Robbie Westman 3.07.36; John Joe Galvin 3.10.07; Rory Farrell 3.20.23; Basil Cronin 3.17.55; Leonard Owens 3.21.04; Finian McDermott 3.24.55; Gary Whittle 3.28.23; Lynn Mooney 3.29.36; Elyisa McCormack 3.45.00; Avril Flynn 3.45.01; Lesley Cornally 3.48.03; Rob Maunsell 3.48.15; Paul Hensey 3.49.33; Fergal Leonard 3.50.10; Eugene Mann 3.50.27; Declan Rosney 3.58.59; Naomi Galvin 4.01.15; Ricky White 4.18.25; Ray Murray 4.26.30;; Mark Harpur 3.35.05; Liam Byrne 3.19.50; Fionnan Minnock 3.37.58; Gary Dillon 3.38.53; Leslie Buckley 3.42.12; Sinead Rigney 3.51.46; Brigid Fox 3.56.34; Mary Galvin 4.01.13; Mag Grennan 4.05.33; Lavinia Leahy 4.09.15; Helena Buckley 4.09.16; Lar Tierney 4.14.50; Paula Nolan 4.17.59; Paddy Rowland 4.25.40; Siobhan Stewart 4.25.47; Rodge Larkin 4.39.29; Joe White 4.42.16; Anne Cusack 4.43.44; Aisling McCormack 4.46.21; Miriam Brady 4.47.44; Jason Twomey 4.53.03; Donal Rigney 4.59.10; Mary Fox Mann 5.12.55

Fixtures:

Nov:

Sun 12th Leinster Senior & Uneven Ages Cross Country, Adamstown

Thurs 16th Harriers Winter League Rd 2

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin 086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on Tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.

