Offaly's Darragh Kenny completes hat-trick in France

Offaly's Darragh Kenny completed an excellent run of results at the French three-star show in Montpellier, with victory in today’s 1m55 Grand Prix riding Go Easy De Muze who is owned by the McCahill family.

Kenny and the 11-year-old gelding Go Easy De Muze (Vigo d’Arsouilles) were one of seven combinations who made it into the jump-off and produced what proved an unbeatable clear in a time of 40.92.

French riders filled the remaining top places, with Guillaume Batillat finishing closest to the Irish winner with Denitha (41.78), while Axel van Colen took third place with Silhouette Island (43.77).

The victory was Kenny’s third win of the weekend at the French venue.